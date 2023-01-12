A fourth man has been arrested suspicion of the murder of Cody Fisher, who was stabbed to death in a Birmingham nightclub on Boxing Day.

The 18-year-old suspect was held in Erdington just before 7am and will be questioned by police over the death of Mr Fisher.

The 23-year-old footballer was out celebrating with friends at The Crane in Digbeth on 26 December, 2022 when he was attacked shortly before midnight.

Despite efforts to save Mr Fisher, he was pronounced dead around half an hour after officers were called to the scene.

Crane nightclub in Digbeth, Birmingham Credit: PA

West Midlands Police have already charged two men with his murder, while a third has been released on bail while inquiries continue.

A dedicated web page has also been set up by the Force for people to send information, photos and videos that could help their investigation.

Detective Inspector Michelle Thurgood, leading the investigation, said: "We know lots of people at The Crane were using their mobile phones to take pictures and video on the night.

"If anyone has images from the evening that shows what happened before, during or after the incident, we really need to see it. It could provide vital to our investigation."