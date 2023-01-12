A man has died following a house fire in Oswestry.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue arrived at the property on Fairfield Close in Gobowen at around 3:20pm on Wednesday afternoon, after a resident reported hearing the smoke alarm.

Crews from Oswestry, Ellesmere and North Wales attended.

Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, one man died at the scene.

In a statement, West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a property fire on Fairfield Close in Gobowen, Oswestry at 3.18pm.

"We sent one ambulance and a paramedic officer to the scene, the Welsh Ambulance Service also sent an ambulance to the scene.

"On arrival, crews discovered two patients, both men.

"Unfortunately, it quickly became apparent that nothing could be done to save the first man and he was declared dead at the scene.

"The second man was assessed by ambulance crews but did not require treatment and was discharged at the scene."

An investigation is still ongoing to determine the cause of the blaze.