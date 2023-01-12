The M5 sliproad northbound at Junction 4A in Worcestershire is closed while emergency repairs are carried out after a lorry fire overnight.

Drivers heading for the exit slip road that leads to the M42 Interchange can expect slow traffic and are being asked to find alternative routes.

National Highways are urging commuters to avoid the area while the road is inspected and repaired.

Grainy CCTV footage shows fire crews extinguishing flames at around 8 o'clock last night.

It is not yet known how the lorry caught on fire. Credit: National Highways

The link road from M42 southbound onto the M5 northbound is open after being closed overnight.

National Highways have said the road is expected to remain closed throughout the morning.

In a Tweet, they said: "Update: The link road from the M5 northbound at J4a onto the M42 northbound remains CLOSED following a HGV fire."The link road is expected to remain closed throughout the morning peak period due to protracted and complex clear-up work."