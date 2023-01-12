A 41-year-old man has been charged with a number of offences after a five-day police siege in Coventry last year.

The armed siege at Earlsdon Avenue North began on January 9 2022 after the man, who was believed to be armed with weapons, barricaded himself inside the ground floor flat alongside his eight-year-old son.

West Midlands Police were initially called to the property to conduct a safety and wellness check.

It saw Earlsdon Avenue North cordoned off between the high street and Highland Road as dozens of officers, including the armed unit remained on the scene as they aimed to resolve the stand-off safely.

The siege which caused days of chaos was finally brought to an end on the fifth day of a stand-off, when specialist firearms officers forced their way into the home just 8.30pm and detained him.

The man's eight-year-old son, was physically unharmed and taken to other family members.

A number of local businesses in the area, including a butcher's and a library, were forced to stay closed while the stand-off took place.

Armed police in Earlsdon Avenue North last year Credit: Coventry Live

Speaking after the incident, Superintendent Tyrer from West Midlands Police said: “This has been an incredibly sensitive and challenging siege, which had a boy aged eight, at its heart.

"His safety was our main concern throughout this and so I’m sure everyone in Coventry shares in our relief that we have been able to get him safely out of the house today."

He added: "The situation became untenable and it was decided to bring the siege to an end.

"At all times, we had to balance the risk to the boy being kept in the house, with the risk that he could be harmed if we did enter the house.

Armed police officers in Earlsdon Avenue North, Coventry Credit: PA

"Thankfully, he appears to be physically unharmed at this stage – but he is being properly cared for now to ensure he gets all the emotional and other support he needs.

We are incredibly thankful for the way that the community in Earlsdon have supported us.

"We know it’s been drawn-out, tough and frustrating, but we have done our best to help you through this.

"I’d like to thank the firearms officers, negotiators, neighbourhood and other officers who have worked day and night to protect this boy, and the public."