A man from Solihull, whose careless driving while under the influence of alcohol and drugs caused the death of his friend, has been jailed.

Moin Chaudhary of Lyndon Road, Solihull, was involved in a fatal crash in Acocks Green in the early hours of 1 December, 2021.

The 39-year-old lost control of his Toyota Yaris while driving on Warwick Road towards Olton at around 12.10 am.

Chaudhary, who was travelling with his friend, had just negotiated a right-hand bend in the road, near the Morrisons Supermarket when he lost control of his car.

The vehicle spun through a pedestrian crossing before mounting the pavement, hitting a metal post and then colliding with a brick wall directly outside the Sacred Heart and Holy Souls Church on Warwick Road.

It came to a stop facing the opposite direction in which it was travelling.

Dad-of-two Ahtisham Akram, 39, was a front-seat passenger was seriously hurt and was attended to by paramedics called to the scene.

He was taken to hospital but died of his injuries a few hours later.

The incident took place on 1 December 2021 in the Acocks Green area of Birmingham. Credit: BPM

Witnesses claimed that Chaudhary was speeding when he crashed and forensic analysis of CCTV footage showed his car travelling at over 50mph just 100 metres before the collision took place.

The speed limit on the road is 20mph. He was also found to be over the drink-driving limit and had cannabis in his system.

Chaudhary was found guilty of causing death by careless driving while over the prescribed limit.

He was sentenced to three years in prison and has also been disqualified for driving for four years and six months.

Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes from West Midlands Police said: "Moin Chaudhary’s irresponsible behaviour cost his friend’s life and has now cost him his freedom.

"Excess speed, and drink and drug driving are not acceptable behaviours on the road and were easily avoidable factors in this collision."