A third man has been charged with the murder of Cody Fisher, who was stabbed to death in a Birmingham nightclub on Boxing Day.

Reegan Anderson was detained yesterday in connection with the death of Cody who was fatally wounded at the Crane nightclub in Digbeth.

The 18-year-old from Erdington has now been charged with murder and affray and will appear before Birmingham Magistrates Court today (13 January).

The 23-year-old footballer was out celebrating with friends at The Crane in Digbeth on 26 December, 2022 when he was attacked shortly before midnight.

West Midlands Police said Mr Fisher died during "a fight on the dancefloor" and officers who attended shortly before midnight on Boxing Day "described a scene of chaos and evidence of drug use within the premises".

The force said there had been "serious management failings" at the nightclub.

Despite efforts to save Mr Fisher, he was pronounced dead around half an hour after officers were called to the scene.

Two other men, Kami Carpenter, 21, and Remy Gordon, 22, charged with the murder of Mr Fisher, have been told they will stand trial in July.

Gordon, of Cofton Park Drive, Birmingham, and Carpenter, of no fixed address, were both remanded in custody after a seven-minute hearing at Birmingham Crown Court on January 4th 2022.

Police continue to ask for anyone with information which can assist their ongoing enquiries to come forward.

A dedicated web page has been set up to send information, photos and videos directly to detectives.

Detective Inspector Michelle Thurgood, leading the investigation, said: "We know lots of people at The Crane were using their mobile phones to take pictures and video on the night.

"If anyone has images from the evening that shows what happened before, during or after the incident, we really need to see it. It could provide vital to our investigation."