Three men have been jailed for more than 90 years combined after conspiring to murder a man in the village of Wishaw in Warwickshire.

Vito Dimarco, Darren Hattersley, and Nathan Odley were sentenced at Warwick Crown Court on Thursday (12 January) after being found unanimously guilty of conspiracy to commit murder earlier in the week.

Dimarco, who is 36-years-old and from Swadlincote, was jailed for 35 years to serve minimum of two thirds before being considered for release.

Hattersley, who is 54 from Thrumpton in Nottingham, and Odley who is 42 and from Derby, were both sentenced to 30 years in prison with an extended period of five years on licence. They will also be required to serve a minimum of two thirds of their sentence.

Pamiela O’Connor, 38-years-old from Chellaston, Derby, was found guilty of perverting the course of justice and will be sentenced at a later date.

It comes after a man in his 50s was shot twice on Grove Lane on the morning of 5 September 2021. He suffered life-changing injuries and spent nearly a month in hospital recovering.

A police investigation identified a dispute between the victim and Dimarco, who had been given a suspended sentence and restraining order for previously assaulting the victim.

DiMarco had hired Hattersley and Odley to kill the victim while O’Connor was found to have provided a false alibi for her then-partner, Odley.

Sentencing them, Judge Lockhart called the incident a ‘callous' shooting.

He added: “You chose to target him. He was shot in cold blood and left for dead. There could hardly have been a more terrifying experience.

“He had called the police as he lay in his house with an injury that had caused huge damage to his leg and another to his arm.

“In evidence [the victim] told the jury that he had pleaded with the gunman for his life saying. This fell on deaf ears.

“You left the victim for dead…that was the idea. Speeding north you Nathan Odley and Darren Hattersley reactivated your phones and set about covering your tracks.

“You, Vito Dimarco, wanted to distance yourself as far as you could from the killing you had ordered, as a result you set in train a very sophisticated set of events to ensure that you had a concrete alibi for the period.

"In due course through thorough and impressive policing the net closed in, and you were all arrested. Not one of you told the truth in interview or…before the jury.

“You had arranged and put in place an elaborate plan to construct an account designed to fool the investigators and the jury. It was exposed in evidence.”