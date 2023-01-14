There was a large police presence outside Villa Park stadium last night (13 /01) after reports of an incident following the Aston Villa v Leeds match.

A section of Station Road in Birmingham was closed off and a large police cordon was in place at around 11pm.

It came shortly after home fans left the stadium following a 2-1 win over Leeds.

Details of the incident are still not clear, but ITV Central has contacted West Midlands Police and Aston Villa FC for a response.

An eyewitness, who asked not to be named, said last night: "I was working at the Villa match and there were flashing lights everywhere. There was an ambulance on site, two riot vans and several police cars."The person added: "Officers were stationed between the police tape which was just a small square halfway down Station Road. It looked a bit bizarre."I'm not sure what happened - whether Villa or Leeds fans were involved or if it was an incident totally unrelated to football."