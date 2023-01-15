ITV Central reporter Charlotte Cross went to the opening day of the exhibition in Leicester and spoke with children and parents about what they enjoyed:

A new exhibition opened in Leicester celebrating one of the most iconic children's books of the last few decades - The Tiger Who Came to Tea.

It's been 55 years since the book was first published and this year is the 100th anniversary of the birth of its author, Judith Kerr.

The story of the tiger who came to tea has delighted children around the world for decades, with millions of copies sold in 11 different languages.

Now Leicester's Newarke House Museum is hosting a new exhibition, bringing the tale to life.

Harjeet Kaur, Exhibitions and display manager at the museum said: "It's just wonderful to see so many people here and everybody it really excited to be here and it's magical to be able to share that with out visitors as well.

"It's a very popular story and I know people have travelled from further afield as well to visit this exhibition.

The exhibition runs until the 12th of March.