A group of soldiers are walking more than 100 miles in memory of four boys who died after being pulled from Babbs Mill Lake in Kingshurst last month.

Sgt Brad Hawkins and two colleagues are in the Queens Royal Hussars regiment.

They set off from Wiltshire on Sunday (15 /01) and aim to reach Solihull on Friday at midday.

They're raising money for Birmingham Children's Hospital.

Finlay Butler, eight, his younger brother Samuel, six, their cousin Thomas Stewart, 11, and another boy, Jack Johnson, 10, died after falling into the water on 11 December.

Mr Hawkins told ITV Central him and his two colleagues aim to reach Warwick by Wednesday and finish in Solihull at Babbs Mill Lake by Friday.