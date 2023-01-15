Two men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after gunshots were fired at a shop in the Black Country.

It happened on Bertram Road in Smethwick on the 12th January.

Two men in their 40s were treated for injuries.

West Midlands Police say they're investigating the circumstances that surrounded the shooting.

Two men, aged 23 and 24, were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a vehicle was stopped by Bedfordshire police on Friday evening (13 /01).

They continued to say, "The men are currently helping us with our enquiries and remain in police custody.