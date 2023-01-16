A woman died at a private mental health hospital in Leicester despite hourly observations being undertaken, an inquest heard.

Samantha Boazman was detained under the mental health act at Sturdee Hospital in Eyres Monsell, when she died in October 2021.

Today the inquest at Leicester Coroner's Court heard the 54-year-old had a history of an “emotionally unstable personality disorder” and a mild learning disability.

Assistant Coroner Fiona Butler told the jury the 54-year-old was “on a number of medications at the time of her death” due to an unstable mood.

Samantha was admitted to the all-female Sturdee Hospital on 22 June 2020 under Section 3 of the Mental Health Act.

She continued to be a patient there until she died on 22 October 2021.

The court was told Samantha had experienced increased anxiety and incidents of self-harm in the months leading up to her death.

On the day she died, she was under hourly observation by staff - but tragically at 6.30pm that evening, she was found dead in her bedroom.

Speaking at today's inquest, Samantha’s daughter Chantelle Blood described her mother as “kind-hearted, caring and generous" and "a good person with a big heart.”

Ms Blood said her mother had been living with “constant battles in her head every day” after years of neglect and abuse she’d experienced from early childhood.

She added her mother had understood the system she’d been in, “one she’d been in for the majority of her life”.

Samantha's daughter said she had “trusted medical professionals to care for her" and she said she believed her mother would “still be here today with the right guidance”.

The inquest continues and is listed for two weeks.

