Residents on a West Bromwich street have reported hearing two gunshots and witnessing two men "pull up in a car", sparking a police investigation.

Shots were fired just before 3pm today (16 January) on Clifford Road, before the men were seen hurrying away from the scene.

The men reportedly left behind their flip-flops.

West Midlands Police said it is investigating the incident and currently has officers based at the scene.

A post on the I live in West Bromwich 2 Facebook page said:

"Neighbours have reported hearing two gunshots being fired and seeing two guys in a car pull up, leave in a hurry accidentally leaving behind their flip flops.

"The road is closed in both directions, armed police and about 20 police officers at the scene."

A spokesperson from West Midlands Police added: "We were called to Clifford Road, West Bromwich, just before 3pm today after a number of shots were fired.

"No one is believed to have been injured, and officers remain at the scene while the investigation continues."