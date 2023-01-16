Inquest begins into death of woman killed in Kingstanding gas explosion

Doreen Mace died following a house explosion in Kingstanding on 26 June 2022

An Inquest into the death of woman killed in a gas explosion in Kingstanding begins today.

Doreen Mace, 79, died after her house on Dulwich Road was destroyed in the blast on June 26, 2022.

Another man was seriously injured in the explosion.

The initial investigation isolated the likely cause to an "accidental and inadvertent ignition of a large escape of gas from a joint in the pipework" of the house.

Four homes were later demolished as a safety precaution, following the explosion.

The inquest will take place in front of a jury at Birmingham Coroner's Court and is expected to last up to two days.