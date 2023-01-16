Little Mix singer Leigh-Anne Pinnock has spent almost £1 million to buy an old bicycle factory in Wolverhampton to turn into flats.

The singer is believed to have purchased the historic Eagle Works building, on the corner of Great Brickkiln Street and near to the city centre.

It's been reported that she has bought the property with her fiancé, Wolverhampton-born footballer Andre Gray under their company G&A Organisations Limited.

Footballer Andre Gray, the fiancé of Leigh-Anne Pinnock was born in Wolverhampton Credit: PA Images

The 31-year-old who played academy football for both Wolverhampton Wanderers and Shrewsbury Town now plays for Greek side Aris FC.

Gray is listed as a director of G&A Organisations Ltd on Companies House, the Government's registrar of companies.

Andre Gray and Leigh-Anne Pinnock being photographed Credit: PA Images

Plans were approved to convert the historic Eagle Works, on the corner of Great Brickkiln Street and Alexandra Street, into 48 flats last year by council bosses.

Much of the building, which was locally listed in 2001, is unoccupied and falling into disrepair.

The property is located approximately a third of a mile from the city centre, close to Sainsbury’s in Raglan Street, near Penn Road, and The Gym Wolverhampton adjacent to the supermarket.