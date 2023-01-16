Lorry fire stops traffic on M5 northbound
Traffic has been stopped on the M5 northbound in Worcestershire due to a lorry fire.
Emergency services were called to the scene between J4 (Rubery) and J3 (Quinton) this morning.
The section of the motorway is closed and there is queuing traffic.
The fire has also briefly affected the southbound carriage because of smoke blowing in that direction.
Diversion route
Road users are advised to follow the Solid Circle diversion symbol on road signs
Exit the M5 at J4, take the 2st exit onto the A491 westbound.
Continue on the A491, westbound and northbound to A491/A456 roundabout.
At the A491/A456 roundabout, take the 3rd exit onto the A456 eastbound.
Continue on the A456 eastbound to the A356/M5 J3.
At the A456/M5 J3 roundabout, take the 1st exit to re-join the M5 northbound at J3.