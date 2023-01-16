An 18-year-old man charged with murdering footballer Cody Fisher in a Birmingham nightclub on Boxing Day has appeared in court.

Reegan Anderson is the third man to be charged with the murder of 23-year-old Mr Fisher on the dance floor of Crane nightclub in Adderley Street, Digbeth, just before midnight on 26 December, and has also been charged with affray.

Appearing at Birmingham Crown Court via video link from HMP Brinsford on Monday, Anderson was not asked to enter pleas and will appear again on 17 March.

Crane nightclub in Adderley Street, Digbeth Credit: Phil Barnett/PA

Judge Paul Farrer KC said: "You will be back before the court on 17 March when the court will make further directions and the charge will be put to you and you will be required to respond to it.

"I fix the trial date for 3 July which is the date I have fixed for two others."

Anderson, 18, of Erdington, was remanded in custody after the hearing.

He will appear at Birmingham Crown Court again in March for a plea and trial preparation hearing alongside Kami Carpenter, 21, and Remy Gordon, 22, who were charged with murder five days after the death of Mr Fisher.

The 23-year-old footballer was out celebrating with friends at The Crane in Digbeth on 26 December 2022 when he was attacked shortly before midnight.

West Midlands Police said Mr Fisher died during "a fight on the dancefloor" and officers who attended shortly before midnight on Boxing Day "described a scene of chaos and evidence of drug use within the premises".

The force said there had been "serious management failings" at the nightclub.

Despite efforts to save Mr Fisher, he was pronounced dead around half an hour after officers were called to the scene.

Mr Fisher died at the scene at Crane nightclub Credit: Phil Barnett/PA

Carpenter, of no fixed address, and Gordon, of Cofton Park Drive, Birmingham, are also set to face trial on 3 July, while another suspect has been released on bail.

Police have set up a dedicated webpage for members of the public to send footage, pictures and information to detectives as the investigation into the killing continues.

Crane’s licence has been withdrawn and several other clubs in the city have since installed life-saving bleed kits donated by the Daniel Baird Foundation, a charity started by Lynne Baird after her son Daniel was murdered with a knife in Digbeth in July 2017.