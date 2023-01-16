Timelapse footage shows half a mile of flood defences along River Severn

Play Brightcove video

Timelapse footage has been released by the Environment Agency showing half a mile of flood defence barriers along the River Severn in Worcestershire.

The river levels in Bewdley reach 4.8m on Sunday (15 Jan) at 1pm.

Flood warnings remain in place for the River Severn at Bewdley, Blackstone and Stourport.

There are warnings that a cold snap may now bring patches of ice to roads and pavement where there's lying water from heavy rainfall.

