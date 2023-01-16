Two youths have been arrested after police officers seized a motorbike from thieves within 20 minutes of it being stolen in Stoke-on-Trent.

Staffordshire Police officers were called at around quarter to 10 this morning (16 January) after two boys stole a Keeway RKF, while it was parked on Park Hall Road.

Officers who were already patrolling the area were told about the theft and managed to find the motorbike within 18 minutes of it being reported to us.

The two teenagers tried to run away when the bike was spotted but were caught.

Two boys, aged 15 and 14, from Stoke-on-Trent, were arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft and remain in custody.

Sergeant Marc Proctor, of the Stoke South local policing team (LPT), said: “Vehicle crime is affecting a large number of residents and businesses across the region and remains a key focus for all ten of our LPTs.

“As we’ve shown here, we are taking swift action to tackle vehicle crime and will continue to work as hard as possible to ensure positive results continue into the future."