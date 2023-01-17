The jury in the inquest into the death of a woman who died when a house exploded, 30 minutes after a gas leak was reported, has ruled that her death was accidental.

Doreen Mace, 79, died, and her partner David Murphy was severely injured in the explosion in the Kingstanding area of Birmingham in June last year.

The inquest heard on its first day (Monday 16 January) that several calls had been made to the gas supplier before the explosion, and that the final call ended just 30 minutes before the house was reduced to rubble.

Four other houses were also later demolished for safety reasons.

Audio records show the couple were told a gas engineer would be there within the hour and not to use any ignition.

The initial investigation isolated the likely cause to an "accidental and inadvertent ignition of a large escape of gas from a joint in the pipework" of the house.

The most likely cause of death is believed to be ‘gas escaping from a pipe underneath the lounge floor’ - where Doreen is thought to have been at the time of the explosion.

On Monday morning, the inquest’s 11-member jury was shown an image of a “gas pipe separation under (the) floor of (the) living room”, which is suspected of being at the heart of the explosion.

The blast was so violent that it sent roof tiles through the windows of a leisure centre 114ft (35m) away.

Doreen Mace, a great-grandmother, was a retired pub landlady described by her relatives as a “once-in-a-lifetime soul”.