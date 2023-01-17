A teenager has been charged with attempted murder after two men were injured in a shop shooting in Smethwick.

Two men in their 40s were treated for non-life-threatening injuries last week after shots were fired in computer repair shop, City Computers in Bertram Road last Thursday (January 12).

Haider Ali Shabir appeared at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court this morning.

The 19-year-old was remanded pending a further hearing at the Crown Court in February.

West Midlands Police say they're investigating the circumstances that surrounded the shooting. Credit: BPM Media

Another man has been released on police bail following his arrest in connection with the incident.

Meanwhile, West Midlands Police officers stopped a vehicle in Walsall last night (January 16). Four people inside the car, aged between 20 and 23, were arrested.

Investigating detectives searched a house in Walsall this morning where one of the arrests was made.

All five remain in custody for questioning on suspicion of attempted murder.