Marks and Spencers says its new store inside Birmingham’s Bull Ring will open in Autumn later this year.

The 65,000 sq ft site will replace the former Debenhams store which has been empty since May 2021.

The move is part of a £480m investment by the company to build 20 ‘bigger, better’ stores across the UK.

The retailer says the investment will also generate over 3,400 new jobs.

Debenhams was one of the Bullring's flagship stores but suffered poor sales before closing in May 2021

Bigger, better stores

Marks and Spencers says each of its new stores has been designed with local families in mind.

In a statement it claimed shoppers would be able to browse in inspiring settings with wider aisles and a clear line of sight.

Included within the new stores will be fresh market-style food halls stocking the full M&S Food range, spacious Clothing, Home and Beauty departments, brand-new M&S cafes, as well as free car parking to make shopping more convenient for customers.

“Our store rotation programme is about making sure we have the right stores, in the right place, with the right space and we’re aiming to rotate from the 247 stores we have today to 180 higher quality, higher productivity full line stores that sell our full Clothing, Home and Food offer whilst also opening over 100 bigger, better food sites." Stuart Machin, Chief Executive of M&S

Marks and Spencer says the performance of recently relocated stores gave it the confidence to invest in new stores.

The company has also reported strong sales of fashion and homeware over the last few months.