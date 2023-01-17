Marks and Spencer to replace former Debenhams site in Birmingham's Bull Ring in Autumn 2023
Marks and Spencers says its new store inside Birmingham’s Bull Ring will open in Autumn later this year.
The 65,000 sq ft site will replace the former Debenhams store which has been empty since May 2021.
The move is part of a £480m investment by the company to build 20 ‘bigger, better’ stores across the UK.
The retailer says the investment will also generate over 3,400 new jobs.
Bigger, better stores
Marks and Spencers says each of its new stores has been designed with local families in mind.
In a statement it claimed shoppers would be able to browse in inspiring settings with wider aisles and a clear line of sight.
Included within the new stores will be fresh market-style food halls stocking the full M&S Food range, spacious Clothing, Home and Beauty departments, brand-new M&S cafes, as well as free car parking to make shopping more convenient for customers.
Marks and Spencer says the performance of recently relocated stores gave it the confidence to invest in new stores.
The company has also reported strong sales of fashion and homeware over the last few months.