A 15-year-old has been convicted at Birmingham Crown Court of murdering a software engineer, who was stabbed in the chest in Redditch.

The court heard that Ian Kirwan was knifed in the chest after 'challenging a group of youths for messing about in the toilets' at the store in Jinnah Road on March 8 last year.

The 53-year-old, who was stabbed around 7:20pm, died less than an hour before reaching a hospital.

Jurors cleared three other youths – two aged 14 and one aged 16 – of murder and manslaughter but found them guilty of violent disorder.A fifth boy, aged 16, was acquitted of murder, manslaughter and violent disorder, having claimed he was not involved in the fatal confrontation and could not have predicted it.

All five youths, who cannot be named due to their age, pleaded not guilty to murder, manslaughter and violent disorder at a trial hearing in November.

Described as "the warmest, kindest man," Ian Kirwan died after being stabbing outside an Asda in Redditch. Credit: Snapper SK

Jurors convicted the boy - the aged 14 - of murder after hearing how Mr Kirwan was knifed in the heart by youths acting as a part of a masked gang which "terrorised" members of the public in the town.

The killer, from Birmingham, travelled by train to the Worcestershire town as part of a group before subjecting Mr Kirwan to a minute-long attack near the entrance of the store.

Speaking in the trial, Mr Kirwan's wife said: "Ian was my everything, my world."

She said "something wasn't right" after her husband was taking a long time getting "wine and snacks for the evening."

"Before leaving he said bye and told us he loved us and off he went."

Mrs Kirwan recalled to the jury she had called her husband every 15 minutes from around 7:25pm when she knew "something wasn't right" until the police arrived at the couple's house.