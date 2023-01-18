A new road camera designed to identify and track down 'boy racers' breaking the law has been installed in Birmingham.

It's part of a nationwide £300,000 Government-backed trial to crackdown on drivers revving engines and using modified exhausts.

The exact location of the camera has been decided based on the impact to local residents of illegal noisy vehicles, after MPs across the country applied for a camera to be set up in their local area.

How does the noise camera work?

It uses a video camera and a number of microphones to accurately pinpoint excessively noisy vehicles as they pass by.

This means that if drivers break the law by revving their engines unnecessarily or using illegal exhausts, they will be automatically detected.

The camera takes a picture of the vehicle and records the noise level to create a digital package of evidence that can be used by local police to fine drivers.

An example of one of the noise detection cameras. Credit: Department for Transport

Roads minister, Richard Holden, said if the trial is successful, the cameras could be rolled out across the country.

“Boy racers with their souped-up cars are an anti-social menace in Birmingham and across the country.

“This trial is vital to help our police clamp down on these thoughtless drivers who over-rev their engines and use illegally tampered exhausts.

“As this technology continues its journey around some of the noisiest streets in the country, it is gathering vital data, which in future will help bring peace and tranquillity back to our cities, towns and villages.”

The Department for Transport launched a competition to identify the areas to host the cameras in April.

Cameras have been placed in four trial sites in Bradford, South Gloucestershire, Great Yarmouth and now Birmingham.

The research findings will be published once the trials have ended and the results have been analysed.