A 13-year-old boy has suffered potentially life-changing injuries after being stabbed in Birmingham.

West Midlands Police (WMP) officers were called to Stephenson Place, outside Birmingham New Street station, at around 4.20pm on Wednesday (18 January).

West Midlands Ambulance Service sent an ambulance, paramedic officer, a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic.

The boy remains in hospital with potentially life-changing injuries, police said.

The ramp next to New Street station has since been cordoned off.

A spokesman from West Midlands Police said: "We were called after a teenage boy was stabbed in Stephenson Place in the city centre, shortly after 4.30pm today. The 13-year-old boy has been taken to hospital with potentially life-changing injuries.

"We will have more officers in the area tonight to offer reassurance to the public. People with information should contact us via Live Chat on our website or by calling 101 quoting log number 2795 of 18 January."

WMP said they will have more officers on patrol in the area and are appealing for any information about the incident.

David Eden-Sangwell, who was at the scene, said: "I saw people looking up the ramp at some sort of commotion but I couldn’t see anything going on when I looked. About 10 mins later I saw the first police car arrive, driving up the tram way past New Street station pulling up between the ramp and Apple Store.

"That was followed by a police van and another police car coming down the hill towards the ramp. I saw the police coming away from McDonald's having set up the police tape at either end of the ramp, clearing the public under the tape at the bottom.

"When the ambulance arrived a minute or two later they went straight into the McDonald's followed by a response doctor."

