Sex offender, 71, jailed after abusing two young girls

A 71-year-old sex offender who abused two young girls in the 1980s and 90s has been jailed.

Raymond Higgins, of Old Forest Way, Shard End, was found guilty of eight offences of indecently assaulting the girls.

Higgins was jailed at Coventry Crown Court and will be on the sex offenders register for life after abusing the girls over eight years.

He was arrested and questioned in 2019 after the women he abused came forward and reported him to the police.

He denied being responsible for any of the assaults, accusing the two victims of colluding to cause him problems.

He was found guilty on 16 December and was sentenced on 17 January.

He was jailed for a total of 14 years for the offences and was deemed a dangerous offender by the court.

DC Sunita Sharma, from the Public Protection Unit at Coventry, said: "These were a series of appalling assaults on two young girls.

"Higgins denied any responsibility when questioned by officers and we welcome his conviction.

"These kind of offences are taken extremely seriously, no matter how long ago they took place."