The devastated mother of a five-year-old girl knocked down and killed by a takeaway delivery driver has spoken of her torment.

Alia Anum Salam was present at the Stoke inquest to hear the final distressing moments of little Minaal Salam's life.

She said there was "not a single moment" that she did not miss her daughter.

Istvan Zarka, hit Minaal Salam, 5, when she stepped out in front of his vehicle shortly after leaving an afterschool club in Stoke-on-Trent on 1 April last year.

She was carried on the bonnet of the Volkwagen Touran for around 10 feet before the vehicle stopped.

An inquest into her death today heard that as her father, a neurosurgeon, held her in his arms, Zarka, 63, refused the dad's plea to call an ambulance.

The hearing was told Zarka then carried on driving 60 yards up the road from the scene of the collision outside Newstead Primary Academy in Blurton.

He then returned after dropping off the takeaway, but gave a "no comment" interview to officers at the scene.The 63-year-old was arrested on suspicion of death by dangerous driving and was found to be driving at around 24mph in the 30mph zone.

He was charged with leaving the scene of an accident and driving without business insurance, the inquest heard.

But the charge relating to him failing to stop at the scene was later dropped.

She was found in cardiac arrest and was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

An inquest has heard that Minaal's death was a 'tragic accident'.

Paying tribute to her daughter, Alia, from Barlaston, said: "There is not a single moment where I don't miss her. She was very loving.

"She loved shopping and she was very mature - she was not five. I didn't have sisters, so I was over the moon when she was born.

"She would help me with the groceries, and help me with the cooking. She loved cooking. She wanted me to pass all my recipes to her when she grew up. She wanted to be a doctor like her dad. She loved her sister and was very proud that she had a baby sister.

"It's very painful. I am not the same person anymore. I am bitter. I don't think I am kind because I feel like there's no good in the world because that happened to me. She was just a child.

"I have lots of memories. She was a lovely girl. She was pretty like a princess. She was a clean girl - the little one is very messy.

"She was a very helpful and caring person. I miss her, and I love her. It's really hard to live and do anything without her.

"Every evening I think one day less in this world. I used to say 'Who is my sun?' and she would say 'Me'. I am angry. It's very hard for me. I will always love her."