Detectives have launched an investigation after a teenage boy was stabbed in Stephenson Place, outside Birmingham New Street station.

The 13-year-old boy was taken to hospital with injuries which are not believed to be life threatening or life changing.

It is believed he was attacked by a group of youths at around 4.30pm. Police say they are currently recovering CCTV from the area.

In a statement, Chief Inspector Richard Evans said: "This was an appalling attack on a young boy in the heart of the city centre.

"We quickly put in place temporary powers, called section 60 powers, giving us the ability to stop and search people without the normal need for us to have reasonable grounds."

He adds: "It’s not something we do lightly, but we did this to protect everyone visiting and working in the city centre.

"We’re considering using those powers again today to continue to keep people safe, and will share the results so that they be scrutinised."

"We’ll continue to have officers in the city centre today to reassure people, while we continue to work with partners to reduce knife crime in the West Midlands," he adds.

People with information should contact police by calling 101 quoting log number 2795 of 18 January. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.