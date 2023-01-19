Play Brightcove video

Alison Mackenzie is joined by three Midlands politicians debating whether the crisis that currently grips the health service can be resolved, with nurses and ambulance workers on strike, and delays and backlogs affecting patient safety.

Meanwhile they discuss issues with social housing, and the new levelling up money announced for some areas, but not others.

Alison's guests this month:

- Brendan Clarke-Smith - Bassetlaw (Conservative)

- John Spellar MP - Warley (Labour)

- Zuffar Haq - Leicestershire Liberal Democrat

