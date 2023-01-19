A coroner has warned more children are at risk of dying outside a Stoke-on-Trent school after one of its pupils was killed in a crash.

Emma Serrano, who is an assistant coroner in North Staffordshire is writing to Stoke-on-Trent City Council to highlight her road safety concerns around Newstead Primary Academy.

It follows the death of five-year-old Minaal Salam, from Barlaston, who was knocked down and killed by a takeaway delivery driver as she left an after-school club with her dad and little sister last April.

The council will have 56 days to respond to the coroner.

Ms Serrano told the inquest: "I am concerned that there is a risk of a further death resulting due to the issue surrounding traffic control. I will be writing to the highways agency to say that this is something I am concerned about."

Mum Alia Anum Salam has backed the coroner's concerns. Her daughter's death was found to be a "tragic accident".

She added: "If there can be a safe crossing I would be very grateful because I would do anything for my daughter.

"I could not fight for her, or do anything, but if there can be something in place on the road to protect children that would be positive. If something positive came out of this, I would be very thankful to you."

The Waterside Drive school has not commented on the coroner's calls. But parents have backed the calls for road safety improvements outside the school.

Emily Smith, aged 23, who has a daughter in the nursery, said: "I moved into a house here on the day that it happened. It was a shock. There should be a crossing here.

"A crossing would make it safer or a lollipop lady, but definitely a zebra crossing. There was another incident the other week where someone drove into a fence by the school. Something needs to be done definitely."

Craig Shenton, aged 39, who has three children at the school, added: "A traffic warden needs to be here more as people park where they shouldn't park, like parking on the zig-zag lines outside the school gates.

"It can make it difficult for the little ones to see when crossing the road. We need a traffic warden to be here to enforce the parking rules."

