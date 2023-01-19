A refuse worker has died while collecting bins in Coventry, the city council has confirmed.

Coventry City Council said the death happened earlier on Thursday and it was co-operating with the police and the Health and Safety Executive.

The incident would impact collections across the city while the incident was dealt with, it added.

On Twitter, the council said: "Earlier today one of our senior bin crew tragically lost their life while undertaking their duties."This will impact on collections across the city as we deal with this incident. The thoughts of everyone at CCC are with the family and friends."

It adds: "We are co-operating fully with the Police and the Health and Safety Executive and supporting all staff. We will provide you with an update on the service when we can."

