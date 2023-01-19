Play Brightcove video

This is the moment a dog was rescued by firefighters after falling through an icy canal in Walsall.

The dog, named Bella, reportedly fell through the ice on Thursday 19 January near Greadier Street, Willenhall, while chasing ducks.

Her owner tried to rescue her but eventually had to retreat because of the icy temperatures.

West Midlands Fire Service responded to the incident at 10.50am. Crews from Bloxwich and Perry Barr initially tried to use a ladder to rescue the dog before successfully reaching her with an inflatable ice path.

Mark Cundy, watch commander at Bloxwich Community Fire Station, posted about the rescue on social media.

He wrote: "Bella fell through the ice on a Willenhall canal. A great team effort from all mentioned crews using an inflatable ice path and Bella was pulled to safety.

"Owner and dog are both well. Great effort by all!"

Both the owner and Bella were wrapped in foil blankets and warmed up in the back of a fire engine before crews left the scene at 12.25pm.

