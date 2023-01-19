Police are appealing for information after a man tragically died when his car drove into metal barriers near the runway of Birmingham Airport on Tuesday night.

Nothing could be done to save the victim who was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident happened on Hermes Road, a stone's throw from the main terminal buildings.

In an appeal posted on Wednesday, officers urged anyone who was in the area at the time to come forward.

"We are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision near Birmingham Airport last night. At around 9pm last night a car hit metal barriers on Hermes Road," they said.

"The driver, a man in his 60s, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. We are keen to hear from anyone in the area who might have seen what happened or have dashcam footage of the collision."

The car crashed into metal barriers outside the airport. Credit: BPM

A Birmingham Airport spokesperson added: "Emergency services attended an incident where a vehicle collided with our perimeter fence. Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of the deceased."

West Midlands Ambulance Service also added that "two ambulances, two paramedic officers and a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic attended the scene.

"The driver of a car, a man, was being given CPR by bystanders when ambulance staff arrived. He was in a critical condition and received advanced life support by ambulance staff."