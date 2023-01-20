Coventry bin collections halted for four days after binman dies on shift

Bins in Coventry won't be collected until next Tuesday after a senior crew member died while on his rounds.

Other people on the team are said to be deeply affected by the incident which happened at Guild Road in Foleshill yesterday morning (19 January.)

Collections have now been cancelled for four days so all crew members can be supported.

The council tweeted this morning: "Following the tragic events of yesterday and so we can take some time to support all of our crew members there will be no bin collections today."

They took the decision after a meeting with waste services staff this morning.

People who have signed up for bin reminders - around 10,000 residents of the city - have also been emailed about the changes.

Coventry City Council said the death happened earlier on Thursday while the refuse worker was undertaking his duties. Credit: BPM Media

Anyone who had their bins missed this week will have to wait until the same point next week to get their waste collected, the council said.

But residents can use five temporary rubbish drop-off points which will still be opening across the city this weekend.

Bagged household waste, recycling and small electrical items can all be brought to the drop-off sites.

Booking is not needed and the points are open on Saturday and Sunday from 8am-4pm.

You can find them at:

Willenhall Social Club, CV3 3BB

Hearsall Common, CV5 6GN

Cheylesmore Car Park, CV1 2HJ

Aldermans Green Road Car Park, CV2 1PL

Telfer Road Car Park, CV6 3DR