A three-car crash has led to traffic being held on the M6 near Coventry - which happened from J3 (Bedworth Bypass) to J2 (Coventry) Southbound.

A number of emergency services, including an air ambulance, have been sent to the scene of the crash, according to National Highways. Delays of around 40 minutes can be expected with four miles of congestion back towards Corley Services.

Traffic monitoring site Inrix says the M6 is 'blocked' due to the accident, which happened shortly before 8.30am today.

Drivers are being urged to avoid the area, where possible. National Highways has issued advice on how to rejoin the M6 (Southbound).

The M6 (Southbound) remains completely closed while emergency services work at the scene of the collision.

National Highways confirmed the M6 remains blocked while emergency services deal with a crash which happened earlier today (Friday, January 20).

Drivers have been told to allow extra time for journeys as delays are starting to build nearby.

Delays on M6 Southbound - what is the diversion in place?

Drivers can expect delays of around 40 minutes on the M6 near Coventry.

National Highways has advised motorists to take the following diversion route: