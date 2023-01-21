Firefighters dealing with 'incident' overnight in Derbyshire

Firefighters have been dealing with an incident in Derbyshire overnight.

Crews from Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service were called out to Wilne Road, in Draycott last night.

Residents are being warned to keep their windows and doors closed and firefighters also said that no further information is currently available.

In a tweet from Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service, it reads: " Firefighters are currently dealing with an incident in Wilne Road, in Draycott.

It has not yet been revealed what the incident is Credit: Ashley Kirk

"Local residents are advised to keep their windows and doors closed while we deal with the incident. "No further information is available at present."

It is not yet know what the incident is or if anyone has been injured.

This is a breaking news incident and we will be bringing update as we get them.