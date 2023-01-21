Two brothers who sport matching topknot hairstyles have been jailed for robbing a Spar store at gunpoint.

Matthew Reece, 41, and his younger sibling Christopher Reece, 36, raided a shop in Telford, Shropshire, on October 21, 2021.

The pair wielded shotguns and fired a shot inside the store on Leegomery Road before threatening staff and customers, Shrewsbury Crown Court heard.

During the 8am robbery one of the shotguns was discharged and threats were made to kill. No one was injured by the gunshot, but a wall was damaged.

The pair made off with cash and cigarettes. During the investigation it was established the men had planned the robbery and had carried out a reconnaissance visit days earlier.On January 20, the Reece brothers, both of Church Street, Hadley, were jailed for 12 years apiece having been found guilty of robbery and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Detective Inspector Sean Brennan, from West Mercia Police, said: “Matthew and Christopher Reece are clearly violent and dangerous individuals who went into a busy convenience store first thing on a weekday morning both armed with a shotguns.

"They threatened customers and staff and caused even more fear by using one of the shotguns; while no one was injured by the gunshot the consequences could have been far worse and those in the store at the time have quite understandably been left traumatised by the robbery.“I’m pleased with the significant sentence that has been given today and am pleased that the pair are behind bars where they cannot cause more harm to our communities.”