The Black Country Living Museum's underground mine experience has reopened today (January 21).

It's the first time since the coronavirus pandemic that the major attraction in Dudley has been open to visitors.

Renovation work was due to take place at the popular attraction, however, due to the pandemic it was delayed.

After nearly three years visitors will be able to dive into the darkness just like a miner, explore an underground maze, and hear about the world of an 1850s coal miner.

Children will be able to learn how mines run and how timber props were used to support the ground.

The attraction has come to life with audio-visual add-ons to mimic what the mines were like.

From the tapping of pickaxes to the whinnying of a pit pony, as well as the rumble of a nearby collapse, visitors can get to know the life of a miner.

David Pitt, head of conservation, transport and maintenance, said: "The whole museum is delighted to bring this experience back to our visitors.

"It has always been a popular part of the museum and we can’t wait to invite returning visitors to head 'into the thick' again as well as introduce the experience to first-time visitors.

"I’m proud of the hard work and dedication of the museum’s teams to reopen this much-loved experience."