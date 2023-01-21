Urgent police hunt as mum and son go missing from New Cross Hospital

An urgent police search is underway after mum and her five-year-old son went missing from a hospital in Wolverhampton.

The woman, named only as Kelly, 28, and her son Harvey were last seen leaving New Cross Hospital at around 7:50am today (Jan 21).West Midlands Police officers are currently out looking for the pair.

A force spokesperson said: "We are urgently appealing for a mum who is missing with her son, to get in touch.

Kelly and Harvey pictured together Credit: BPM Media

"Kelly, aged 28, is missing along with her five-year-old son Harvey. The pair were last seen around 7:50am this morning leaving New Cross Hospital in Wolverhampton."Kelly is described as 5ft 3in tall with brown hair and was last seen wearing leopard print trousers and a parka coat. Harvey has blonde hair and was last seen wearing a black coat."We have officers out searching for the pair and would urge anyone with information on their whereabouts to get in touch as soon as possible.

"Call 999 quoting log 709 of 21 January if you have any information."