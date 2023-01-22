Investigation launched following disorder in Wolverhampton

An investigation has been launched after disorder broke out in Wolverhampton.

Police were called to Willenhall Road at around 4.10pm on Saturday, January 21, to reports of a firearms discharge. Officers said a 23-year-old man self-presented at hospital shortly after the incident with an injury to his leg where he remains in a stable condition. In the early hours of this morning, officers stopped a car in Birmingham believed to have been involved in the disorder and arrested two men aged 35 and 25.

Both men remain in police custody, said officers.

Inspector James Bird from Wolverhampton Police said: “We understand the concerns around gun crime and run regular operations to disrupt and deter this. "We will have officers in the area today to offer reassurance to the community and will continue to carry out further CCTV enquiries to establish the full circumstances of what happened.” If you have footage or information about this incident, contact police via Live Chat on their website quoting log 2616 of January 21. People can also contact Crimestoppers, which is an anonymous service, on 0800 555 111.