Football fans old and young will be used to collecting football shirts, especially with new kits coming out most seasons.

It's not unusual for people to amass a bit of a collection, but for one Derby County fan in Derbyshire he is in a different league entirely.

Luke Thomas Boden has more than 800 Derby County shirts going back decades.

His collection could well be the biggest collection of Rams shirts anywhere in the world - and it is all kept in his bedroom.

Luke spoke to ITV News Central about his collection and where it all began.

He said: "I've been collecting shirts about seven or eight years and it all started when my brother got me a kit for my birthday (Derby County's home shirt from 1993) because we used to have them as kids and from there it snowballed.

Luke Thomas Boden with the shirt that started it all Credit: ITV News Central

"I started doing the research, what kits we wore, when we played in them and it has just grown from there.

"My oldest shirt that I have in the collection is a mid fifties shirt worn by Peter Daniels. It's a classic Derby County kit, black and white."

As you walk into the Luke's Derby den the sheer amount of shirts on display is astounding.

Home shirts, away shirts, shirts in frames, shirts on rails, signed shirts - they all feature in the mound of memorabilia.

Luke with his oldest shirt from the 1950s

Derby legends like Horacio Carbonari and Jake Buxton are emblazoned on some, others show the iconic sponsors of years gone by like Puma, Bass and Bombardier.

But it not just shirts on display as there are footballs, pennants, photographs and football caps.

Woven within the fabric of these hallowed shirts though are the stitches of the club's illustrious history - including those exciting European nights under the lights in the 1970s.

One of which is a deep blue kit, with white sleeves, white collar and of course the iconic Derby Ram.

The team wore this against the mighty Real Madrid, on November 5, 1975 in the European Cup

Luke said: "My favourite shirt is one we wore in the second leg in the European Cup against Real Madrid.

"When this shirt was worn there was 120,000 folk watching this game, it was the highest ever attendance to watch a Derby game. This one is Henry Newton's."

Reporter Mark Kielesz-Levine talks to Luke about his shirt that was worn by Henry Newton for Derby against Real Madrid in 1975

And among this collection of clothing, this smorgasbord of shirts is a dark brown coat standing resplendently on a mannequin, nestled at the back of the room.

This isn't any old coat though, as it belonged to the great Brian Clough, who managed Derby to the League Champion title in 1971 /72.

Luke said: "The date is unconfirmed as to when he wore it, but there is quite a story behind it.

"The bloke I got it from his dad was a shareholder at Derby County. They had a little charity auction and it didn't create enough revenue.

"So Brian Clough took off his jacket, chucked it on the floor and said bid on that. Classic Clough really."

Luke tells the story of Brian Clough's coat

This isn't the end for Luke though as he plans to continue his collection and keep building to his footballing treasures.

Luke said: "Yeah if any players are interested or any fans that have got any Derby County memorabilia I'm on social media and I'd be happy to talk about it and hopefully get a few more shirts in."

Who would believe that buried in a bedroom in Derbyshire there would be one of the biggest collections of Derby County kit in the world.

Do you have a Derby County collection that can rival Luke's? Or do you have massive collections of any of our other Midlands teams? If so, email nicholas.reid@itv.com to tell your story.