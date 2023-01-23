A beautician who fell from a 60ft balcony while on a three-week trip in Thailand with her partner has returned back to the UK.

Maddi Neale-Shankster's family made a fundraising appeal and raised £75,000 to fly her home and pay for her treatment.

The 21-year-old, who's from Coventry, is now in the UK but fears she may never walk again.

She had suffered a broken back, two collapsed lungs and her ribs had pierced her liver in the fall.

Her family say she lay on the pavement for more than 40 minutes while she waited for an ambulance.

Maddi's mother, Karen, has now closed the fundraising page, writing: "So today we wanted to make everyone aware that we have reached the target set and now have more than enough to cover all hospital fees, repatriation and transportation costs back to the UK.

She adds: "We have decided to turn off the donations for this reason.

"If you still wanted to help out directly there are several fundraisers taking place in Coventry which will go towards Maddi’s rehabilitation and help towards her living costs until she is hopefully able to walk and return to work.

"Once again we can not thank you all so very much for your generosity, we truly never expected this to happen so quickly and we are forever going to be eternally grateful x."

Coventry music promoters have joined together to raise money for the family with an event called Rave for Maddi to be held at the HMV Empire on Saturday 28 January.

The event was organised to further support Maddi and her family during the crucial rehabilitation stage, and help towards her living costs until she is hopefully able to walk again and return to work.

