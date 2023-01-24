The family of a man who died following a fatal collision in Leicester have paid tribute to a "loving father, son, brother and uncle".

Tristian Connell, 37, was outside his breakdown recovery vehicle on the A47 Uppingham Road, when he was struck by a black Audi A4 estate just after 9.20am on Friday 20 January.

Mr Connell, from the Leicester area, suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene.

The driver of the Audi was not injured during the collision, but a child who was inside the car was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Paying tribute to Mr Connell, his family said: "He was a dedicated, hard-working father of two young children with another on the way.

"We are truly heartbroken and devastated that he has been taken from us in this horrific fashion.

"Our lives will never be the same again.

"We have been robbed of a loving partner, father, son, brother and uncle, who we will sorely miss."

Detectives are continuing to appeal for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

Detective Sergeant Lisa Wood said: "I would like to speak to anyone who was on the A47 on Friday morning but who has not yet contacted police.

"Any motorists with dashcams or anyone who saw the collision may be able to help. Please get in touch if you have any information – no matter how insignificant you think it is – that could help."

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident 131 of 20 January.