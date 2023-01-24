A Warwickshire Police officer has been dismissed for gross misconduct after sharing sensitive information.

Trainee Detective Constable Suki Basi, who was formerly based in Rugby CID, accessed information on police systems without a lawful purpose, which she then passed on to a third party who was under investigation.

As a result, she was found to have breached the standards of professional behaviour, namely confidentiality, honesty and integrity, and conduct.

Ex-T/DC Basi was originally dismissed by the Chief Constable of the force in 2021 following a misconduct hearing, but she appealed this and was granted a new misconduct hearing chaired by Chief Constable Noble from Staffordshire Police.

However, this hearing upheld the decision of the original one.

Detective Superintendent Jill Fowler, Head of Professional Standards, said: "As police officers we have access to a lot of sensitive information.

"It is important we only access this data when there is a policing purpose for doing so.

"Suki Basi failed to do this and discredited herself and the force. The public understandably expect and deserve better."