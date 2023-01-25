An NHS Trust has admitted failures in the care of a baby and her mother after the child died just 23 minutes after being born.

Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust pleaded guilty at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court to two counts of being a registered person which failed to provide care and treatment in a safe way resulting in harm or loss over the death of Wynter Sophia Andrews on September 15 2019.

An inquest in 2020 found the infant died from hypoxic ischaemic encephalopathy – a loss of oxygen flow to the brain – 23 minutes and 30 seconds after being born, which could have been prevented had staff at the Queen’s Medical Centre (QMC) in Nottingham delivered her earlier.

The Care Quality Commission, which regulates health services in England, announced in July last year that it would prosecute the trust on two counts, one in relation to Wynter and another to her mother, Sarah Andrews, who is attending the hearing with Wynter’s father, Gary.

District Judge Grace Leong told the court that she would hear submissions on Wednesday, before delivering her verdict on Friday.

The hearing continues.