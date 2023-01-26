A teenage boy has been charged with nine sexual assaults, two attempted rapes and assault by beating in Telford.

The 13-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared before Kidderminster Youth Court on Tuesday (January 24) where he was remanded into custody.

Between Thursday 15 December last year and Thursday 19 January 2023, West Mercia Police received five reports from women and girls aged between the ages of 16 and 34.

Police said the women and girls had been sexually assaulted in and around Hadley and Leegomery.

