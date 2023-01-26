An investigation into the death of a bin man during his rounds in Coventry could take months to complete, the council has said.

The man died on Thursday 19 January while working on Guild Road in the Foleshill area of the city.

The incident disrupted all council bin collections in the city but they have now resumed after refuse vehicles were confirmed as safe by police and the Health and Safety Executive (HSE).

It's also been confirmed no third party was involved in the senior crew man's death.

A team of counsellors are supporting bin staff.

In a statement Coventry City Council said, "We are saddened by the death of our colleague last Thursday and we continue to support the Waste family and wider teams. We can confirm that no third party was involved in this tragic incident.

"All of our crews are fully trained and supported to do their job.

"The HSE investigation could take some months to complete but it is important to note that both the HSE and the police are happy with our vehicles and they are back out working."

The man involved has not yet been named.