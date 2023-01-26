Painter and decorator jailed after workplace knife attack

A painter and decorator who slashed a colleague in the face with a knife during a workplace row has been jailed.

Steven Brett punched the victim and bit him on the neck before pulling out a blade during the violent attack at a building site in Grantham Road, Bingham.

Brett, 35, of Ramsdale Avenue, Calverton, was jailed for two years when he appeared at Nottingham Crown Court for sentencing on Tuesday, January 24.

He had previously pleaded guilty to wounding without intent and possessing a knife in a public place.

The altercation took place at around 10.45am on January 18, 2021, when the victim approached Brett, who was his supervisor, and asked him to resolve a workplace issue.

Brett quickly became aggressive and began shouting at the other man before swinging a punch at the victim which missed its target.

The victim tackled Brett to the floor in self-defence and both men crashed through a windowpane.

Brett then punched the man twice and leaned forward to bite him before the two were separated by other workers.

Brett pulled out a Stanley knife and ran towards the victim – knocking him to the floor.

While getting up, the victim noticed a large amount of blood pouring from his face and realised he had been slashed.

The man was left with a two-and-a-half-inch cut to his cheek and was taken to the Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham for treatment.

Detective Constable Andrew Sibley, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Brett launched this unprovoked and violent attack on a man he had previously had a perfectly normal working relationship with.

“Violence like this has absolutely no place in our society and this case should serve as a warning to other people that we take these offences extremely seriously.

"Incidents of violence will be investigated thoroughly and every effort will be made to bring offenders to justice.

“I am pleased Brett has been punished for his actions and is now behind bars.”