A man has been arrested after a police officer was stabbed while responding to a call in Birmingham.

Shortly after 6am on Wednesday (25 Jan 2023), three officers from West Midlands Police were called to an address in Reeves Road, where a serious disorder was taking place.

When they arrived, they found a man, in his 40s armed with a knife, who stabbed one of the officers in the shoulder when they tried to arrest him.

However, police have confirmed the officer's injuries are not life-threatening or life-changing.

The man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of wounding with intent, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and possession of a knife in a public place.

He remains in custody while investigations continue.

