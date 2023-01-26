Play Brightcove video

ITV News Central Correspondent Pablo Taylor spoke to Jen Warren, a wheelchair-user from Warwickshire, about her experience flying abroad.

A woman from Rugby, who is a wheelchair user, was forced to sit on an office chair inside a hot airbridge for 3 hours as airport staff in Thailand figured out how to get her downstairs to the terminal.

Jen Warren says she has always wanted to teach her children about life in different countries. However, after flying from Vietnam to Thailand last week, she was reminded of just how different attitudes can be towards a disability.

Speaking to ITV News Central, Jen said: "I just kept being told that they were a budget airline. That they shouldn't be expected to make provisions like me.

"The situation was really horrible it was really frightening to be left. I didn't really understand what was happening and I didn't know how to make it OK."

Jen had booked her flight with VietJetAir - a low-cost Vietnamese airline. It says it caters for passengers who require special assistance, provided they've made a booking, which Jen did.

She says her ordeal was made worse because of the message it sent to her children.

The keen traveller said: "I feel really sad that they had to see the effect that discrimination has on an individual.

"Not just that they were left with me in the airbridge for so long but they could clearly see how it made me feel."

Eventually, airport staff were able to carry Jen down four flights of stairs so she could leave.

After three hours of waiting on an office Chair Jen was carried down four flights of stairs. Credit: Handout

Travel experts say Jen's experience is, unfortunately, all too common.

"Even though it's clear in the UK, in Europe, in the US exactly what you need to do properly to enable people with disabilities to fly, outside of richer countries I'm afraid there is no consistency about what you are going to expect in terms of care."

Jen insists she hasn't been put off flying by her ordeal and still wants to see the world with her children.

She hopes that by telling her story she can help highlight the work still needed to make travel more accessible for everyone.